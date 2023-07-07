CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The high school football season is approaching.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced Friday a date for the now-annual football exhibition which kickstarts the district’s football season.

District leaders say the 2023 Dave Spurlock Football Jamboree will take place at the District 4 Regional Stadium in North Charleston on Friday, August 11 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s event is named after the district’s former athletic director, Dave Spurlock, who passed away in June 2022.

It’s the second year for the jamboree. Find the schedule of matchups by clicking here.