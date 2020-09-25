COVID-19 restrictions at public high school football stadiums

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many of us were worried this day wouldn’t come, but it’s finally here— public high-school football is back in the Lowcountry.

However, with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the season may look a little different for fans.

In the Charleston County School District, face masks will be required to watch the game in-person.

All CCSD football games will limit fans in the stands at 11-18% of stadium capacity— varying by school. Masked fans must stay seated unless in line for concessions, and tailgating is prohibited.

Berkeley County School District stadiums are allowing fans, but with reduced capacity varying by school. Concession stands will have pre-packaged items.

In Dorchester District Two, stadiums will only be filled to 50% capacity with 6 feet of social distancing between families. The concessions stand will be open, but only offering pre-packaged items.

CCSD and DD2 say most ticket sales are online.

BCSD says each school has there own plan for ticket sales, so contact the school to purchase game tickets.

We will have highlights of tonight’s games with the “Blitz on 2” on News 2 at 11:00 p.m.

Big games include: Military Magnet at CCSD’s District 4 stadium, Hanahan at North Charleston, Stratford at Summerville, Fort Dorchester at Ashley Ridge, Stall at West Ashley, and Bishop England at Oceanside.