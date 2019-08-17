First Baptist opens with 35-21 win over Trinity-Byrnes

The First Baptist Hurricanes started their 2019 campaign a week before all other teams, and did it in a big way.

After trailing through three quarters, the Canes fought back to beat Trinity-Byrnes 35 to 21.

No Mikey Dukes on the team this season, but the Hurricanes look re-loaded. Quarterback Will Daniel connected with Sincere Brown multiple times. Once for a 64-yard touchdown to take the lead in the 4th quarter.

The Hurricanes added to that lead with a touchdown run from 8th grader Davian Brown.

First Baptist goes on the road next week to Tallahassee, FL to play North Florida Christian.

