From inexperienced to confident: Goose Creek’s evolution into 2019 season

Goose Creek football practices have been upbeat to start the season.

There is good reason to be for Coach Jason Winstead as he becomes more familiar with his team here in his second season.

It is not to mention that he has a good number of players returning, most notably quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu.

There is still a good amount of youth in certain positions, but offensively, things look like they are on an upward trend.

Both coach and the quarterback spoke with confidence about this year’s team compared to last season.

“I mean we were really young last year so we expect bigger things and better. They have been through a full varsity season of 5A football which is tough especially in this area,” said Winstead.

“More improvement and more confidence. last year we had a lot of young guys on the team and we played a lot of young guys, young sophomores and young juniors. This year is a little bit of an older team,” said Mukuamu.