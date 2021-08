CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four Lowcountry high schools have cancelled their football games due to COVID-19.

Goose Creek vs Oceanside has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns among the Goose Creek team. Officials at Oceanside say they are working to find another opponent.

Additionally, the Baptist Hill vs North Charleston game has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns among the North Charleston team.

