CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some local high school football games are being rescheduled this week in anticipation of severe weather and heavy rain on Friday.

Much of the Lowcountry could begin feeling impacts from what is currently Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida and treks through parts of the southeast later in the week.

More than a dozen high school football games are being moved to Wednesday of this week. Those games include:

🏈 Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Lake Marion High School and Tech Center @ Oceanside Academy

Porter-Gaud @ Trinity Collegiate

Pinewood Prep @ Pee Dee Academy

Palmetto Christian @ Beaufort Academy

🏈 Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

James Island @ Colleton County High School

Cane Bay @ Wando High School

Philip Simmons @ Beaufort

St. Johns High School @ Cross

Timberland @ Bishop England

Stall @ West Ashley

Lucy Beckham @ May River

Waccamaw @ Georgetown High School

🏈 Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

North Charleston @ Battery Creek

Stratford @ Summerville

Military Magnet Academy @ Burke High School

🏈 Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Fort Dorchester @ Ashley Ridge

🏈 Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Christian @ First Baptist

🏈 Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Goose Creek at Berkeley

🏈 Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Marion @ Andrews

This list will likely be updated throughout the week.