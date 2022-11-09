CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Some local high schools have announced football schedule changes in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole is expected to pass through the Carolinas on Friday with bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, coastal flooding, and an isolated tornado risk beginning in the Lowcountry on Thursday evening.

Here are the current playoff schedule changes that impact Lowcountry schools:

Wednesday

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley at Fort Dorchester at 7 p.m.

Friday

Porter-Gaud at Hammond at 7:30 p.m.

Cane Bay at Sumter at 7:30 p.m.

Wade Hampton at Oceanside at 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Cross at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Timberland at Andrew Jackson at 4 p.m.

Lexington at Summerville at 6 p.m.

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek at 6 p.m.

Irmo at James Island at 6 p.m.

Cheraw at Woodland at 6 p.m.