HS Football Playoffs: round 1 highlights and scores

Round one of the playoffs is in the books, so here are all of the scores and some highlights. 10 Teams are moving on to the second round after Friday night’s action.

Class 5A
Fort Dorchester 31
Lexington 3

Berkeley 46
West Florence 0

Summerville 14
Lugoff-Elgin 10

Carolina Forest 42
Cane Bay 7

River Bluff 42
West Ashley 7

Goose Creek 48
South Florence 27

Class 4A
Beaufort = BYE

Airport 21
Colleton County 14

Class 3A
Bishop England 7
Lake City 14

Aynor 43
Georgetown 13

Waccamaw 6
Dillon 61

Class 2A
Woodland 42
East Clarendon 14

Philip Simmons 10
Whale Branch 36

Eau Claire 14
Burke 52

Timberland 41
Latta 7

Oceanside 58
Andrews 36

Class A
St. John’s 6
Bethune-Bowman 0

Cross 36
Military Magnet 0

Baptist Hill = BYE

SCISA
First Baptist 10
Ben Lippen 26

Porter Gaud 14
Laurence Manning 40

Trinity Byrnes 49
Northwood Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 49
Dorchester Academy 21

Carolina Academy 21
Colleton Prep 6

