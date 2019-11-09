HS Football Playoffs: round 1 highlights and scores

Round one of the playoffs is in the books, so here are all of the scores and some highlights. 10 Teams are moving on to the second round after Friday night’s action.
Class 5A
Fort Dorchester 31
Lexington 3
Berkeley 46
West Florence 0
Summerville 14
Lugoff-Elgin 10
Carolina Forest 42
Cane Bay 7
River Bluff 42
West Ashley 7
Goose Creek 48
South Florence 27
Class 4A
Beaufort = BYE
Airport 21
Colleton County 14
Class 3A
Bishop England 7
Lake City 14
Aynor 43
Georgetown 13
Waccamaw 6
Dillon 61
Class 2A
Woodland 42
East Clarendon 14
Philip Simmons 10
Whale Branch 36
Eau Claire 14
Burke 52
Timberland 41
Latta 7
Oceanside 58
Andrews 36
Class A
St. John’s 6
Bethune-Bowman 0
Cross 36
Military Magnet 0
Baptist Hill = BYE
SCISA
First Baptist 10
Ben Lippen 26
Porter Gaud 14
Laurence Manning 40
Trinity Byrnes 49
Northwood Academy 0
Pee Dee Academy 49
Dorchester Academy 21
Carolina Academy 21
Colleton Prep 6