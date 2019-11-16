HS Football Playoffs: round 2 highlights and scores

Two rounds of the high school football playoffs are completed. Six teams went home tonight from the Lowcountry. Check out the scores and highlights from a dreary football Friday.

Class 5A
Goose Creek vs. Summerville – POSTPONED TO SATURDAY AT 12

Fort Dorchester 37
Berkeley 7

Dutch Fork 45
Wando 0

Class 4A
Beaufort 17
Hartsville 34

Class 3A
Timberland 28
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6

Barnwell 41
Burke 0

Woodland 32
Calhoun County 6

Oceanside 28
Whale Branch 0

Class A
Cross 34
Baptist Hill 26

CE Murray 44
Scott’s Branch 6

Green Sea Floyds 65
St. John’s 0

