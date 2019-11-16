HS Football Playoffs: round 2 highlights and scores

Two rounds of the high school football playoffs are completed. Six teams went home tonight from the Lowcountry. Check out the scores and highlights from a dreary football Friday.

Class 5A

Goose Creek vs. Summerville – POSTPONED TO SATURDAY AT 12



Fort Dorchester 37

Berkeley 7



Dutch Fork 45

Wando 0

Class 4A

Beaufort 17

Hartsville 34

Class 3A

Timberland 28

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6



Barnwell 41

Burke 0



Woodland 32

Calhoun County 6



Oceanside 28

Whale Branch 0

Class A

Cross 34

Baptist Hill 26



CE Murray 44

Scott’s Branch 6



Green Sea Floyds 65

St. John’s 0