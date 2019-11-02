HS Football Week 10 highlights and scores

Region champions were crowned on the last week of the high school football regular season, and playoff berths were clinched. Check out some of the highlights and scores from around the Lowcountry.

Class 5A
Fort Dorchester 35
Summerville 17

Berkeley 47
Cane Bay 7

Wando 18
James Island 0

Goose Creek 27
Stratford 7

Ashley Ridge 28
R.B. Stall 35

Class 4A
Colleton County 21
Beaufort 31

Class 3A
Bishop England 24
Manning 27

Georgetown 49
Academic Magnet 0

Waccamaw 36
Hanahan 11

Class 2A
Philip Simmons 43
Burke 22

Timberland 42
North Charleston 0

Woodland 48
Allendale 22

Class A
Baptist Hill 49
St. John’s 13

Military Magnet 58
Charleston Charter M&S 28

CE Murray 38
Scott’s Branch 12

SCISA
First Baptist 14
Porter Gaud 28

Colleton Prep 44
John Paul II 14

Orangeburg Prep 41
Northwood Academy 7

