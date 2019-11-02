HS Football Week 10 highlights and scores

Region champions were crowned on the last week of the high school football regular season, and playoff berths were clinched. Check out some of the highlights and scores from around the Lowcountry.
Class 5A
Fort Dorchester 35
Summerville 17
Berkeley 47
Cane Bay 7
Wando 18
James Island 0
Goose Creek 27
Stratford 7
Ashley Ridge 28
R.B. Stall 35
Class 4A
Colleton County 21
Beaufort 31
Class 3A
Bishop England 24
Manning 27
Georgetown 49
Academic Magnet 0
Waccamaw 36
Hanahan 11
Class 2A
Philip Simmons 43
Burke 22
Timberland 42
North Charleston 0
Woodland 48
Allendale 22
Class A
Baptist Hill 49
St. John’s 13
Military Magnet 58
Charleston Charter M&S 28
CE Murray 38
Scott’s Branch 12
SCISA
First Baptist 14
Porter Gaud 28
Colleton Prep 44
John Paul II 14
Orangeburg Prep 41
Northwood Academy 7