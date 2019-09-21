HS Football Week 4: highlights and scores

Check out some of the highlights from around the Lowcountry during the 4th week of the high school football season.
Class 5A
Fort Dorchester 44
Berkeley 0
Goose Creek 53
R.B. Stall 6
Summerville 17
Cane Bay 14
Ashley Ridge 35
James Island 7
Wando 30
West Ashley 17
Class 4A
Colleton County 6
May River 31
Valdosta 44
Beaufort 7
Class 3A
Timberland 40
Bishop England 3
Philip Simmons 27
Hanahan 18
Georgetown 7
St. James 42
Class 2A
Burke 46
Charleston Charter M&S 0
Waccamaw 42
North Charleston 0
Oceanside 58
St. John’s 0
Woodland 20
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35
Class A
Military Magnet 15
Scott’s Branch 36
Lake Marion 0
CE Murray 53
Baptist Hill 22
Cross 14
SCISA
First Baptist 42
Cardinal Newman 7
Northwood Academy –
Colleton Prep –
Spartanburg Christian 15
Dorchester Academy 36
Pinewood Prep 8
Heathwood Hall 48
Porter Gaud 14
Laurence Manning 21