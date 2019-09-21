HS Football Week 4: highlights and scores

Blitz On 2

Check out some of the highlights from around the Lowcountry during the 4th week of the high school football season.

Class 5A
Fort Dorchester 44
Berkeley 0

Goose Creek 53
R.B. Stall 6

Summerville 17
Cane Bay 14

Ashley Ridge 35
James Island 7

Wando 30
West Ashley 17

Class 4A
Colleton County 6
May River 31

Valdosta 44
Beaufort 7

Class 3A
Timberland 40
Bishop England 3

Philip Simmons 27
Hanahan 18

Georgetown 7
St. James 42

Class 2A
Burke 46
Charleston Charter M&S 0

Waccamaw 42
North Charleston 0

Oceanside 58
St. John’s 0

Woodland 20
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35

Class A
Military Magnet 15
Scott’s Branch 36

Lake Marion 0
CE Murray 53

Baptist Hill 22
Cross 14

SCISA
First Baptist 42
Cardinal Newman 7

Northwood Academy –
Colleton Prep –

Spartanburg Christian 15
Dorchester Academy 36

Pinewood Prep 8
Heathwood Hall 48

Porter Gaud 14
Laurence Manning 21

