HS Football Week 5 highlights and scores

Blitz On 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Halfway through the high school football season, we’ve got your highlights and scores from all the week 5 action. Check it out here.

Class 5A
Berkeley – 20
Summerville – 31

Wando – 22
Ashley Ridge – 6

Fort Dorchester – 21
Goose Creek – 0

West Ashley – 14
Stratford – 21

Cane Bay – 21
R.B. Stall – 13

Class 4A
Colleton County – 10
Ridgeland-Hardeeville – 6

Blythewood
Beaufort

Class 3A
Woodland – 28
Bishop England – 7

Timberland
Hanahan

Waccamaw – 10
St. John’s – 6

Class 2A
Baptist Hill
North Charleston

Oceanside – 0
Legion Collegiate – 0

May River
Burke

Philip Simmons – 0
Whale Branch – 7

Class A
Branchville
Military Magnet

Hemingway
CE Murray

SCISA
First Baptist – 7
Hammond – 55

Porter Gaud
Orangeburg Prep

Spartanburg Christian
Colleton Prep

Hilton Head Christian – 22
Dorchester Academy – 8

Thomas Heyward
Northwood Academy

Wilson Hall
Pinewood Prep

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES