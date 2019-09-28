HS Football Week 5 highlights and scores

Halfway through the high school football season, we’ve got your highlights and scores from all the week 5 action. Check it out here.
Class 5A
Berkeley – 20
Summerville – 31
Wando – 22
Ashley Ridge – 6
Fort Dorchester – 21
Goose Creek – 0
West Ashley – 14
Stratford – 21
Cane Bay – 21
R.B. Stall – 13
Class 4A
Colleton County – 10
Ridgeland-Hardeeville – 6
Blythewood
Beaufort
Class 3A
Woodland – 28
Bishop England – 7
Timberland
Hanahan
Waccamaw – 10
St. John’s – 6
Class 2A
Baptist Hill
North Charleston
Oceanside – 0
Legion Collegiate – 0
May River
Burke
Philip Simmons – 0
Whale Branch – 7
Class A
Branchville
Military Magnet
Hemingway
CE Murray
SCISA
First Baptist – 7
Hammond – 55
Porter Gaud
Orangeburg Prep
Spartanburg Christian
Colleton Prep
Hilton Head Christian – 22
Dorchester Academy – 8
Thomas Heyward
Northwood Academy
Wilson Hall
Pinewood Prep