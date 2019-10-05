HS Football Week 6 highlights and scores

Region play started for almost every school in the Lowcountry in the 6th week of the high school football season. Check out some highlights and the scores here.
Class 5A
Berkeley 43
Wando 13
Summerville 42
Ashley Ridge 31
Goose Creek 49
Cane Bay 7
Stratford 34
James Island 16
Fort Dorchester 28
West Ashley 0
R.B. Stall 43
Burke 26
Class 4A
Beaufort 24
Effingham County 38
Class 3A
Bishop England 35
Hanahan 3
Waccamaw 28
Georgetown 7
Manning 51
Academic Magnet 0
Timberland 48
Philip Simmons 14
Class 2A
Oceanside 61
North Charleston 6
Legion Collegiate –
Charleston Charter M&S –
Woodland 37
Whale Branch 36
Class A
Baptist Hill 0
Green Sea-Floyds 47
Bethune-Bowman –
Military Magnet –
SCISA
First Baptist 39
Laurence Manning 31 (OT)
Porter Gaud 28
Heathwood Hall 34
Colleton Prep 0
Bethesda 49
Hilton Head Christian 42
Northwood Academy 7
Cardinal Newman 28
Pinewood Prep 6