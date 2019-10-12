HS Football week 7 highlights and scores

Region play continued around the Lowcountry on Friday night. Week 7 of the season gave us another good showing. Check out some highlights and scores here.

Class 5A
Ashley Ridge – 23
West Ashley – 14

Cane Bay – 17
James Island – 14

Berkeley – 7
Goose Creek – 21

Wando – 2
Stratford – 7

Summerville – 34
R.B. Stall – 20

Class 4A
Beaufort
Bluffton

Colleton County
Camden County

Class 3A
Academic Magnet
Hanahan

Waccamaw – 10
Bishop England – 23

Georgetown
Manning

Class 2A
Oceanside – 28
Burke – 0

Philip Simmons
North Charleston

SCISA
First Baptist – 47
Pinewood Prep – 13

Northwood Academy
John Paul II

Hammond – 57
Porter Gaud – 6

Colleton Prep
Dorchester Academy

Cathedral – 0 Patrick Henry – 48

