HS Football week 7 highlights and scores

Region play continued around the Lowcountry on Friday night. Week 7 of the season gave us another good showing. Check out some highlights and scores here.
Class 5A
Ashley Ridge – 23
West Ashley – 14
Cane Bay – 17
James Island – 14
Berkeley – 7
Goose Creek – 21
Wando – 2
Stratford – 7
Summerville – 34
R.B. Stall – 20
Class 4A
Beaufort
Bluffton
Colleton County
Camden County
Class 3A
Academic Magnet
Hanahan
Waccamaw – 10
Bishop England – 23
Georgetown
Manning
Class 2A
Oceanside – 28
Burke – 0
Philip Simmons
North Charleston
SCISA
First Baptist – 47
Pinewood Prep – 13
Northwood Academy
John Paul II
Hammond – 57
Porter Gaud – 6
Colleton Prep
Dorchester Academy
Cathedral – 0 Patrick Henry – 48