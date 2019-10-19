HS Football Week 8 highlights and scores

Blitz On 2

Check out all of the highlights and scores from week 8 of the high school football season in the Lowcountry here.

Class 5A
Cane Bay
Stratford

Berkeley – 49
James Island – 6

Fort Dorchester
R.B. Stall

Summerville – 50
West Ashley – 0

Wando – 10
Goose Creek – 35

Class 4A
Colleton County
Hilton Head

May River
Beaufort

Class 3A
Bishop England – 63
Academic Magnet – 0

Georgetown – 20
Hanahan – 6

Waccamaw
Manning

Class 2A
Timberland – 42
Burke – 0

Edisto – 48
North Charleston – 0

Oceanside – 56
Philip Simmons – 0

Class A
Branchville
CE Murray

Baptist Hill
Charleston Charter M&S

St. John’s – 25
Military Magnet – 0

SCISA
Porter Gaud – 13
Augusta Christian – 10

Northwood Academy
Pinewood Prep

First Baptist – 32
Heathwood Hall – 19

Hilton Head Christian – 37
Colleton Prep – 14

Hilton Head Prep
Dorchester Academy

