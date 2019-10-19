HS Football Week 8 highlights and scores

Check out all of the highlights and scores from week 8 of the high school football season in the Lowcountry here.
Class 5A
Cane Bay
Stratford
Berkeley – 49
James Island – 6
Fort Dorchester
R.B. Stall
Summerville – 50
West Ashley – 0
Wando – 10
Goose Creek – 35
Class 4A
Colleton County
Hilton Head
May River
Beaufort
Class 3A
Bishop England – 63
Academic Magnet – 0
Georgetown – 20
Hanahan – 6
Waccamaw
Manning
Class 2A
Timberland – 42
Burke – 0
Edisto – 48
North Charleston – 0
Oceanside – 56
Philip Simmons – 0
Class A
Branchville
CE Murray
Baptist Hill
Charleston Charter M&S
St. John’s – 25
Military Magnet – 0
SCISA
Porter Gaud – 13
Augusta Christian – 10
Northwood Academy
Pinewood Prep
First Baptist – 32
Heathwood Hall – 19
Hilton Head Christian – 37
Colleton Prep – 14
Hilton Head Prep
Dorchester Academy