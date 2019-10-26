HS Football Week 9 highlights and scores

The second to last week of the high school football season saw some great match-ups with teams fighting for playoff spots. Check out the scores and highlights here.

Class 5A
Wando 42
Cane Bay 0

Goose Creek 42
James Island 14

Fort Dorchester 41
Ashley Ridge 14

Berkeley 34
Stratford 7

West Ashley 24
R.B. Stall 11

Class 4A
Colleton County 34
Bluffton 21

Beaufort 38
Hilton Head 21

Class 3A
Bishop England 37
Georgetown 14

Waccamaw 49
Academic Magnet 0

Manning 53
Hanahan 0

Class 2A
Game of the Week
Oceanside 49
Timberland 40

North Charleston 26
Burke 30

Woodland 0
Barnwell 48

Class A
Baptist Hill 40
Military Magnet 0

St. John’s 54
Charleston Charter M&S 16

Bethune-Bowman 12
CE Murray 49

SCISA
Porter Gaud 20
Ben Lippen 25

First Baptist 35
Augusta Christian 22

Laurence Manning 34
Pinewood Prep 6

Northwood Academy
Hilton Head Prep

