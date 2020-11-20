Oceanside Landsharks playoff game canceled after COVID-19 diagnosis

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday’s Oceanside playoff game against Camden has been canceled due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Coach Joe Call tells News 2’s John Barron that a child on Oceanside’s team tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

Call said that contract tracing revealed it was an isolated incident, however, parents did not want to continue with the season and it has been canceled.

Oceanside released a statement which reads:

“Late last night, parent concerns came to our attention regarding members of our football teams possible exposure to COVID-19. With the safety of our players and our opponent Camden at the forefront of our mind, it is with a heavy heart we have made the difficult decision to forfeit tonight’s AAA State Playoff game. Since June 8th our football program started a journey leading up to this week, day in and day out working for the chance to play for “one more”….especially our seniors. We are heartbroken for everyone who has given their all to our team the last few months. We wish Camden the best as they move forward to the next round.”

The school says those who have purchased tickets can expect a full refund on their original form of payment.