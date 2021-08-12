Stratford High School out of football jamboree due to COVID-19

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Stratford High School will not participate in Berkeley County’s upcoming football jamboree due to COVID-19.

The team has been replaced by May River High School from Beaufort County and will take on Philip Simmons in the second game.

The Moncks Corner Lions Club Football Jamboree is scheduled to take place Friday night.

Cane Bay, May River, Hanahan, Philip Simmons, Goose Creek, Andrews, Berkeley and Colleton County High Schools are scheduled to play.

The Charleston County School District had to cancel its first-ever football jamboree after several of its teams had COVID-19-related issues.