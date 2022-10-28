BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Unfortunately, this is the final week of the high school football regular season in South Carolina. So you know the WSAV Blitz team is going all out to close out the season.

This week we’ve got a matchup to remember. WSAV’s Sports Director Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will be live from The Nest as the Hanahan Hawks visit the Beaufort Eagles.

The Eagles are sitting pretty at 7-1 and undefeated at 3-0 in regional play. The visiting Hawks are not too far behind at 6-2, winning 2 out of 3 of their regional games.

The game will be live on WSAV-CW at 7:30 p.m., live-streamed in this article and on WSAV’s Facebook page.

We still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 11 matchups below.

Away team Home team Score Long County Calvary Day Beaufort Academy Bethesda Academy Johnson Savannah Country Day Hanahan Beaufort McIntosh County Academy Portal Ware County Statesboro Hilton Head Prep Hilton Head Christian Academy Battery Creek Phil Simmons Pierce County Vidalia Hilton Head Island May River Effingham Co Lakeside Bulloch Academy St. Andrew’s Memorial Day Southwest Georgia Academy Patrick Henry Academy Thomas Heyward Academy Beach Liberty County Whale Branch Bamberg-Ehrnheart Savannah Christian Groves Claxton Screven County Colleton County Bluffton Jenkins Bradwell Institute Toombs County Windsor Forest Tattnall County Appling County Thomas Jefferson Academy Robert Toombs Christian Academy Richmond Hill Lowndes Northwood Academy Pinewood Prep Jefferson Davis Academy Holly Hill Academy

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.