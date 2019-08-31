Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Hurricane Dorian becomes powerful Category 4 storm

Week 1 Win of the Week Voting

Blitz On 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vote for your choice for Win of the Week. Voting closes on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
Wando started their season with a 41-20 win over Summerville
West Ashley gets their first win of the season 30-7
Bishop England started their season on the road with a 31-12 win over Baptist Hill

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES