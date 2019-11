Region champions were crowned on the last week of the high school football regular season, and playoff berths were clinched. Check out some of the highlights and scores from around the Lowcountry.

Class 5AFort Dorchester 35Summerville 17

Berkeley 47Cane Bay 7

Wando 18James Island 0

Goose Creek 27Stratford 7

Ashley Ridge 28R.B. Stall 35