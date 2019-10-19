Week 8 Win of the Week Voting

Blitz On 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cane Bay beat Stratford 29-28 in overtime
Oceanside with a huge shutout over Philip Simmons 70-0
Porter Gaud won a close one over Augusta Christian 13-10

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES