The Citadel Bulldogs used a strong 2nd half to beat Charleston Southern 81-52 on Tuesday night. The moving pictures and reaction from McAlister Fieldhouse.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
The Citadel Bulldogs used a strong 2nd half to beat Charleston Southern 81-52 on Tuesday night. The moving pictures and reaction from McAlister Fieldhouse.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now