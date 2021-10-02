Bulldogs regain Silvo Shako

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - On Saturday, a plethora of people gathered with loud messages and signs, marching from Charleston City Hall to the U.S. Custom House, sending a clear message to lawmakers to support and defend women's reproductive rights.

Charleston activists joined in on the national call to action as many gather in the United States standing up for abortion rights in response to the near-ban of abortions in Texas that took effect on September 1.