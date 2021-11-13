Bulldogs win OT thriller over Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel defensive back Dominick Poole broke up a pass on a two-point conversation to secure a 45-44 overtime victory over Wofford Saturday afternoon in front of 11,941 fans inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 45, Wofford 44
Records: The Citadel (3-7, 2-5), Wofford (1-9, 0-8)
Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 44-30-1
How it Happened
- Colby Kintner opened the scoring by capping an 18-play opening drive with a25-yard field goal.
- The Terriers answered back in just one play as Payton Derrick hit Alec Holt on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
- Wofford closed out the first quarter with a one-yard pass from Derrick to Jim Welsh.
- The Citadel pulled within four points as Jaylan Adams rolled right and hit Ryan McCarthy for a 46-yard touchdown.
- Wofford pushed the lead back to 11 on a 27-yard pass from Derrick to Holt.
- An 11-play drive from the Bulldogs was culminated with a two-yard run from Logan Billings.
- The Terriers closed out the scoring in the first half with a three-yard run from Derrick.
- Nathan Storch scored the only touchdown of the third quarter as he plunged in from three-yards out after a turnover.
- The Bulldogs took the lead in the fourth quarter as Adams bought time and found Cooper Wallace for a 12-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. The duo hooked up again for the two-point conversion.
- Wofford took the lead back at the midway point of the quarter on a 12-yard run from Ryan Ingram.
- With just over three minutes to play, Adams finished off a nine-play drive with a one-yard run on fourth-and-goal.
- The Terriers were able to force overtime as Walker Gilarmis hit a 42-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining.
- In overtime, Adams scored his second rushing touchdown of the game as he went around the left side and dove just inside the pylon.
- Wofford was able to score on a 23-yard pass from Derrick to Ingram. The Terriers went for two and the win, but Dominick Poole was able to break up the pass.
Inside the Box Score
- The victory marked the second-straight meeting the Bulldogs rallied from double-digits down in the second half to win. In the spring, The Citadel trailed 24-7 before rallying for a 28-24 victory.
- The game marked the second time in the 75 meetings the teams played an overtime game. The Citadel won the previous meeting, 24-21, on Oct. 22, 2016 in Spartanburg.
- The Bulldog offense rushed for 344 yards on 74 carries. It marked the third time this season they have rushed for over 300 yards.
- Cooper Wallace led the way with 127 yards on 19 carries. It was his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season.
- He also added a 12-yard touchdown reception and a two-point conversion.
- Joe Douglas added 73 yards on 10 carries, and Logan Billings carried 21 times for 64 yards and a score.
- Jaylan Adams carried 12 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 6-of-9 for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
- Adams is the first Bulldog signal caller to rush for two scores and throw for two more since Brandon Rainey threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more against Western Carolina on Oct. 12, 2019.
- Adams becomes just the second Bulldog in the last 13 seasons to throw for 1,000 yards in a season. He has thrown for 1,023 this season.
- Raleigh Webb led the receivers with three catches for 53.
- Ryan McCarthy added two catches for 56 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
- Andy Davis led the defense with 10 tackles, including 2.0 tackles-for-loss.
- Wilson Hendricks III added eight stops.
- Destin Mack opened the third quarter with his team-leading fourth interception of the season. He also later recovered a fumble that led to a Bulldog touchdown.
Up Next
The Bulldogs close out the season Nov. 20 at Chattanooga. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.