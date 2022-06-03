CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the Father Clary hall at age seven, to the states highest honor.

Charleston’s Roberta Williams has always had a heart for hoops.

“And I would watch the footwork. And I just took a passion to it, you know the game of basketball,” said Burke High alum Roberta Williams.

Williams’ passion and talent led the Burke High grad to become the all time leading scorer at SC State.

And as of last week, the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been inducted into 4 hall of fames prior to this one but this one hit so different because it is the state of South Carolina,” Williams said.

With all that Roberta accomplished during her illustrious playing career.

She ranks this honor at the top of the list.

“It’s been an awesome journey and like I said, this hits home. I feel real humbled to be that person to represent my state, my city, and my high school and college in this matter.”

A pioneer for women’s basketball not only in the Charleston area but in the state.

This hometown great now has a home with the states best in the sports world.

*Williams was elected to the 2020 class but was enshrined this year due to the pandemic.