C of C baseball announces schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Due to a variety of factors, College of Charleston head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has announced several changes to the 2022 schedule that will impact a trio of games this spring.

Perhaps the most significant change to the schedule is the relocation of Charleston’s May 10 matchup with Clemson from Patriots Point to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch for the relocated contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. College of Charleston season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Single game tickets for the game will go on sale at a later date.

Both additional changes to the schedule pertain to start times, including the season opener on Friday, February 18 against Wagner. That game is now slated for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch instead of the originally scheduled 4:00 p.m. Additionally, game two of the home series against Delaware on Saturday, April 30 will now begin at 5:00 p.m.