Courtesy of CofC Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy vs. Temple and College of Charleston vs. Duquesne are the pairings for the 10th edition of the Veterans Classic men’s basketball doubleheader, slated to be played Friday, Nov. 10 in Annapolis. CBS Sports Network will televise both games, as it has since the inception of the event. The Cougars and the Dukes will tip at 6 p.m. and the Mids and the Owls will follow at 8:30 p.m.