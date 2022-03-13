Courtesy of C of C Athletics

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Senior Connor Campbell fanned a career-high eight batters and Cam Dean launched his first home run as a Cougar to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 9-1 series-clinching win over UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 9, UMass Lowell 1

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (9-7), UMass Lowell (4-10)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring in the third inning taking an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by JT Marr.

A two-run fifth highlighted by a Trotter Harlan RBI double stretched the CofC advantage to 3-0.

UMass Lowell got on the board following back-to-back doubles in the sixth before Campbell shut the door.

The Cougars broke the game open with a six-run eighth kick-started by a two-run blast by Dean.

Harlan and Marr added back-to-back RBI singles before McLendon Sears capped the frame with a double to center.

KEY COUGARS

Campbell delivered perhaps his best start of the season fanning a career-high eight batters in six one-run innings.

Marr recorded his eighth multi-hit game as a Cougar with three hits and two RBI.

Dean finished 2-for-4 and marked his first homer at CofC with a two-run shot.

Harlan and Preston Hall each went 2-for-4 and combined for three runs driven in.

Sam Cochrane reached and scored twice in the nine hole.

William Privette struck out four over two innings to record his second save of the season.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Marr extended his reached base streak to 16 games with his 3-for-5 outing.

With the win, the Cougars collected their third series victory of the season.

The Cougars converted four of six opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.

Charleston finished the day 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

NEXT UP The Cougars will continue their homestand on Tuesday when they host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point