Courtesy of C of C Athletics

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Senior Connor Campbell fanned a career-high eight batters and Cam Dean launched his first home run as a Cougar to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 9-1 series-clinching win over UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 9, UMass Lowell 1

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (9-7), UMass Lowell (4-10)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars opened the scoring in the third inning taking an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by JT Marr.
  • A two-run fifth highlighted by a Trotter Harlan RBI double stretched the CofC advantage to 3-0.
  • UMass Lowell got on the board following back-to-back doubles in the sixth before Campbell shut the door.
  • The Cougars broke the game open with a six-run eighth kick-started by a two-run blast by Dean.
  • Harlan and Marr added back-to-back RBI singles before McLendon Sears capped the frame with a double to center.

KEY COUGARS

  • Campbell delivered perhaps his best start of the season fanning a career-high eight batters in six one-run innings.
  • Marr recorded his eighth multi-hit game as a Cougar with three hits and two RBI.
  • Dean finished 2-for-4 and marked his first homer at CofC with a two-run shot.
  • Harlan and Preston Hall each went 2-for-4 and combined for three runs driven in.
  • Sam Cochrane reached and scored twice in the nine hole.
  • William Privette struck out four over two innings to record his second save of the season.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Marr extended his reached base streak to 16 games with his 3-for-5 outing.
  • With the win, the Cougars collected their third series victory of the season.
  • The Cougars converted four of six opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.
  • Charleston finished the day 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

NEXT UP The Cougars will continue their homestand on Tuesday when they host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point