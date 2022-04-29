Courtesy of C of C Athletics

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Landon Choboy, Tanner McCallister and Cam Dean each collected four hits and Ty Good held Delaware to one earned run in six and one-third innings to lead College of Charleston to a 13-2 series opening win over the Blue Hens on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 13, Delaware 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (27-14, 14-2 CAA), Delaware (22-18, 6-7 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charleston opened the scoring with one run in each of the first two frames to take a 2-0 lead into the third.

The teams traded runs in the fourth before the Cougars plated three in the fifth to take a 6-2 advantage on a two-out double from Dean.

The Cougars’ advantage swelled to 7-2 on a sac fly by Choboy that scored JT Marr from third in the sixth.

After Delaware plated one in the top of the seventh, Charleston broke the game open in the home half. The Cougars sent 12 men to the plate and scored six runs to push the margin to 13-2.

Marr delivered the key hit in the seventh with a two-run triple to center that put Charleston into double digits.

KEY COUGARS

Good delivered his second straight stellar start, striking out five batters and holding Delaware to two runs (one earned) on two hits to earn his seventh win.

Choboy, McCallister and Dean each established new career-highs with their respective four-hit evenings.

Dean finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and a personal-best four RBI.

Choboy also ended the night 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI on four singles and a sac fly.

McCallister went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI.

Marr delivered his team-leading 15 th multi-hit game finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI.

multi-hit game finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Brooks Lucas spun two shutout innings to close it out.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Charleston now holds a four-game lead atop the conference standings ahead of second-place Hofstra.

The Cougars finished the night 11-for-30 (.367) with runners on base including a 9-for-25 evening with men in scoring position.

Charleston’s pitching staff limited Delaware to a 1-for-6 clip with runners on base.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Blue Hens will meet in game two of the weekend series on Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.