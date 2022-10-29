RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s sure to be one of the most memorable sporting events in the city of Raleigh’s history as the Carolina Hurricanes will play an outdoor hockey game this February at Carter-Finley Stadium.

In just a few months, a hockey rink will stand in place of the football field as the Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It’s part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.

Tickets are already selling out fast.

“It’s going to be an outstanding event,” said Don Waddell, President & General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. “For a lot of people, this will be the only time they’ll get to experience an outdoor game.”

In Downtown Raleigh, city officials are planning Fan Fest — a 10-hour celebration the day before the game.

Organizers are calling it the biggest winter event in decades.

“We’re expecting thousands of people to come down just to celebrate,” said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of Shop Local Raleigh.

The Fan Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fayetteville St. from the City Plaza to the State Capitol.

The free, family-friendly celebration will celebrate the teams’ quarter-century in North Carolina.

It’ll feature Hurricanes alumni, street hockey and ice skating, food trucks, craft beer, art and photo stations, live music, inflatables, a kids’ zone and more.

“Things that will be part of your memory book, that will be Instagram-worthy moments, and things that you really want to share with others and invite your family and friends to come with you,” Martin said. “It will be one of those events you don’t want to miss”

Martin says you don’t have to be a hockey fan to join in on the fun.

“That’s the one thing we want to kind of encourage to people is to just come down and enjoy,” she said.

Hurricanes officials say they’re excited to take their celebration downtown.

“Downtown, as we all know, when they do an event down there and a party down there they do it right,” Waddell said.

