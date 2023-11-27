CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — At first and second glance, Frank Reich seemed like the perfect hire to be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The first starting quarterback in team history was coming home, and he was hungry to make an impact.

“We’re going to bring a brand of football and style of football that this city can be proud of,” Reich said at his introductory press conference in January.

And yet, here we are. Again. For the second time in two years, the Panthers have fired a head coach mid-season. On Monday, the team did it again, announcing Reich’s dismissal after a loss to the Titans, which dropped their record to 1-10.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Upon getting settled the former head coach of the Colts seemingly did all the right things. The staff he hired was universally applauded, and soon after trading wide receiver D.J. Moore and four picks to the Chicago Bears, Carolina had the first selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“My goodness, the Carolina Panthers are doing some big things,” Legendary Panthers receiver Steve Smith said upon hearing the news in March.

But when it came time to make their pick, Carolina decided to go small, taking Byrce Young out of Alabama.

At 5-10, Young had plenty of detractors who felt he didn’t have the size to make it to the next level. At least publically, his new boss was not among them.

“We watched the tape. and when you watched the tape, Bryce Young is the best player,” Reich said in April, the night Young was drafted.

With a revamped roster, led by their franchise quarterback, the Panthers claimed they had what it took to win the division, and despite going 0-3 in exhibition play they still held true to that belief going into week 1 of the new year.

“I feel like we’ve made good progress of what it takes to play winning football,” Reich said in August.

Reich didn’t know it then but a lot more losing was on the way. Granted his team was ravished by injuries but the biggest issue was an offense that for one reason or another couldn’t find the end zone.

“The number of penalties we had on offense was pathetic,” Reich admitted after a September loss to Seattle.

Sensing his team needed a spark at 0-6, Reich gave play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. That produced one win in three tries.

It was good but not good enough and after the team fell to 1 and 8 with a loss to the Bears, Reich reclaimed the responsibility of the decision making.

“I understand what may be said and how it will appear to some. (There is) nothing I can do about that,” Reich said.

By then, the end was near, and what was intended to be one full circle moment for the franchise, simply resulted in yet another U-turn as Carolina is once again down a head coach.