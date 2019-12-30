Carolina Panthers announce 2020 opponents

Live Now
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 regular season games opponents list.

In the upcoming season, the Carolina Panthers will face the following teams at home:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Chicago Bears
  • Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions
  • Oakland Raiders

The Carolina Panthers will be traveling to face the following opponents:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Washington Redskins

According to the National Football League (NFL), all NFL teams “play each other on a regular, rotating basis.”

To ensure proper scheduling, the NFL uses a formula in which “every team plays 16 games as follows:”

  • Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).
  • The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).
  • Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year. 

