Carolina Panthers announce 2020 opponents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 regular season games opponents list.

In the upcoming season, the Carolina Panthers will face the following teams at home:

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Oakland Raiders

The Carolina Panthers will be traveling to face the following opponents:

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins

According to the National Football League (NFL), all NFL teams “play each other on a regular, rotating basis.”

To ensure proper scheduling, the NFL uses a formula in which “every team plays 16 games as follows:”