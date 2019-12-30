Carolina Panthers announce 2020 opponents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 regular season games opponents list.
In the upcoming season, the Carolina Panthers will face the following teams at home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Oakland Raiders
The Carolina Panthers will be traveling to face the following opponents:
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Redskins
According to the National Football League (NFL), all NFL teams “play each other on a regular, rotating basis.”
To ensure proper scheduling, the NFL uses a formula in which “every team plays 16 games as follows:”
- Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).
- The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).
- Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.