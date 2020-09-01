Carolina Panthers, Atrium Health launch campaign to recognize frontline heros

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health on Tuesday announced the launch of their Frontline Heroes Campaign, which will recognize frontline workers in North and South Carolina.

The campaign honors those “who have made sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic” from the following sectors:

Chemical Sector

Communications & IT

Critical manufacturing

Education

Emergency Services

Energy Sector

Financial Sector

Food/Agriculture

Government & Community-based services (including non-profit agencies)

Healthcare

Industrial/Commercial residential facilities and services

Transportation, warehouse and delivery

Water/waste water management

Panthers director of community relations, Riley Fields, explained the impetus behind the campaign:

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been countless examples of frontline workers, in a wide spectrum of job functions, who have gone above and beyond in selflessly serving the needs of our community. The Frontline Heroes program, in partnership with Atrium Health, provides a wonderful opportunity to recognize some of these amazing heroes while allowing us to express our gratitude and tell their stories.”

Fans can nominate a hero throughout the season. Selected heroes will be recognized at each Panthers home game, as well as on the Panthers’ social media and website.

Click here to nominate a hero.