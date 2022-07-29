SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers Back Together event on Saturday has been rescheduled for earlier in the day due to expected inclement weather.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Wofford College, with the gates opening at 10:00 a.m. to the public.

“Fan elements will remain in place for this free event. The day includes on-field performances by Panthers entertainment groups including the TopCats and Sir Purr, and activities such as a balloon artist, food trucks, interactive games and sponsor activations,” said event organizers.

Fans will be able to get autographs at the event.