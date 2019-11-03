Carolina Panthers bounce back to defeat Titans 30-20

Carolina Panthers

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown while Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson tackles during the second half in Charlotte, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Carolina Panthers bounced back from a huge loss last weekend to defeat the Tennesee Titans 30-20 Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Carolina (now 5-3) was coming off a brutal 51-13 loss last Sunday at San Francisco, a game that Carolina players said going in would be a good measuring stick for them.

Sunday, the Panthers took a 17-0 lead going into halftime and never really looked back, basically trading scores with the Titans in the second half. A field goal attempt with less than a minute left by the Titans missed.

On Sunday, Kyle Allen made his sixth straight start for the Panthers at quarterback while Cam Newton continued to rehab from a mid-foot sprain.

Allen was 4-1 before the win Sunday, but was coming off his first loss against the 49ers, a game in which he threw three interceptions and looked rattled in the pocket.

The Panthers take on Green Bay next Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar