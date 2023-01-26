CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach.

Reich is the sixth full-time head coach in Panthers history and will take over the job from interim coach Steve Wilks who led the Panthers to a 6-6 record during his tenure. Wilks was among the finalists for the full-time job

Wilks is a Charlotte native and his candidacy for the job was supported by many players in the locker room as well as former Panthers players. He had also spent numerous years as an assistant coach with Panthers during the Ron Rivera era.

Reich had spent the previous five years as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts compiling a 40-33-1 record and two playoff appearances.

Reich won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Reich also has local ties as he started the first-ever game for the Panthers at quarterback and has family in the area.

Reich’s brother has also been the coach of Wingate University for over two decades.