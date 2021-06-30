Carolina Panthers returning to Wofford for training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday announced that the team will be returning to Wofford for their 2021 training camp.

The camp runs from July 28 through August 19, with the team “scheduled to hold 14 practices that are free and open to the public.”

The first practice at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium will be on the night of July 31 as part of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Saturday.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., fans can enjoy “on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor’s Ball Delivery, and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games, sponsor activations, and more.”

On August 18 and 19, the Baltimore Ravens will join the Panthers for two joint-practices ahead of the preseason contest on August 21.

Those interested in attending must register through this link or the Panthers app.