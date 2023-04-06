CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers are expected to unveil new uniforms before they make the first pick in the NFL Draft on April 27, according to Andrew Lind of sportslogos.net.
Rumors that the Panthers could be considering a redesign have lingered all offseason due to the franchise-altering trade-up to the number one overall pick.
Also adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Panthers players’ jerseys have been available at a discount on NFLShop.com for months.
This is often a sign of an impeding uniform change as only one other team, the Arizona Cardinals, has also had the discount applied to their players’ jerseys and they too are reportedly getting new uniforms ahead of the draft, according to Paul Lukas of UniWatch.
The Panthers’ uniforms have been largely unchanged since the franchise was founded in 1995.
Pictured below is the Panthers’ first uniform set. The home black and away white uniforms debuted in 1995 while the blue alternate debuted in 2002.
The Panthers’ first uniform change came in 2012 when the team slightly updated its inaugural logo.
With the logo change the team slightly updated its uniforms by essentially just swapping out the logo in place of the new one.
While the core of the uniform design remained mostly unchanged, the team did begin to experiment with different uniform combinations over the years.
The Panthers debuted a uniform with black jerseys and black pants in 2012, which at the time won an NFL.com fan poll for “Greatest Uniform in NFL History.”
The team also wore a blue jersey and blue pants combination for the first time in 2015 as a part of the NFL’s Color Rush. The uniform debuted in the iconic Thanksgiving Day victory against the Dallas Cowboys that improved the team to 11-0 and powered their run to Super Bowl 50.
The team has also flirted with different combinations in 2018 debuting three new combinations.
The most recent uniform change and most drastic took place in 2022 when the Panthers debuted a black alternate helmet that they wore in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The black helmet was perhaps a sign of things to come as it’s reported that the Panthers are likely going to remove silver from the color scheme making either a black or white helmet the most likely option.
Charlotte F.C. the MLS franchise run by Panthers owner David Tepper already uses the black, blue and white color scheme without silver.