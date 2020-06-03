Carolina Panthers will not hold training camp in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers will not hold summer training at Wofford this year, as the NFL has directed teams not to travel to alternate sites amid COVID-19 concerns.

The teams says that they will instead hold the camp at their headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

Wofford has served as the site for summer training camp since 1995, according to the Carolina Panthers. The teams said that while they “value [their] longstanding relationship with Wofford College and the Spartanburg area,” they “support [the NFL’s] goal of ensuring the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff.”

The Panthers said that they look forward to returning to Wofford in 2021.