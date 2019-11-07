Christian McCaffrey scores 2nd NFL Player of the Week award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Christian McCaffrey added another accolade after being named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.
McCaffrey’s 146 yard, two-touchdown performance versus the Tennessee Titans was enough to score him his second such award this season.
He took home honors in Week 3 following a 153 rushing yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
Because of his win, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in McCaffrey’s name.
Former N.C. State Wolfpack signal-caller Russell Wilson was awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his 378 yards, league-leading five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Seahawks’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- As House prepares for public impeachment hearings, Republicans want whistleblower to testify
- EXCLUSIVE: NCPD search for armed robbery suspect with long rap sheet; victim thankful to be alive
- Puppy Picks – Rosty – Vikings vs. Cowboys
- LIST: Lowcountry restaurants, stores offering special deals for Veterans Day 2019
- Soldier return surpises kindergarten daughter at school