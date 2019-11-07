Live Now
Christian McCaffrey scores 2nd NFL Player of the Week award

Carolina Panthers

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdowmn while Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) chases during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Christian McCaffrey added another accolade after being named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

McCaffrey’s 146 yard, two-touchdown performance versus the Tennessee Titans was enough to score him his second such award this season.

He took home honors in Week 3 following a 153 rushing yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Because of his win, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in McCaffrey’s name.

Former N.C. State Wolfpack signal-caller Russell Wilson was awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his 378 yards, league-leading five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Seahawks’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

