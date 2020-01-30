Greg Olsen and Carolina Panthers “go in different directions”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers and tight end Greg Olsen are parting ways after 9 seasons.

Olsen said that although he will always be a Carolina Panther, “the team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now.”

According to the Panther’s website, Olsen is the franchise’s all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10).”

Olsen played in every game from 2011-2016 and was nicknamed “Mr. Reliable” by his teammates.

Panthers owner, David Tepper, said that Olsen was “a leader, great teammate, unbelievable family man, and true professional.”

General Manager Marty Hurney recalled Olsen’s athletic talent as well as his efforts in the community:

“As special as he was for us on the field, his impact on the community is just as impressive. We are proud that he wore a Panthers uniform.”