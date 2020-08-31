Panthers defense back placed on COVID-19 reserve list; former UNC linebacker waived

The Carolina Panthers have put defense back Derrek Thomas on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Adding a player to the list means they either tested positive to the coronavirus or they were exposed to the virus.

The Panthers did not say whether Thomas had tested positive or not.

Thomas went undrafted out of Baylor before being signed by the Seahawks in 2019. He signed with Carolina in April.

He is the first player from the Panthers to be added to the list.

The team also announced they have waived linebacker Andre Smith.

The former UNC Tar Heel was a seventh-round pick in 2018 and played in all 16 games last season on special teams.

