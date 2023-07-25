ROCK HILL, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The construction once planned to be the Panthers on Mt Gallant road is scheduled to be blasted on Tuesday, July 25, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say the demolition will happen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. They are hoping to run the final blast that day, but that may be pushed back to around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

This follows a year-long court battle ending with the City of Rock Hill and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reaching a $20 million settlement in November 2022.

In February 2023, the City of Rock Hill announced that they were seeking to sell the bankrupted property and demolish the building.