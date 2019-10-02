Panthers kicker Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye took home honors for this week’s NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The guy who Panthers fans refer to as “Swole Kicker” went 3-for-3 on field goals last in a 16-10 win over the Texans in Week 4.
Slye, who stepped in due to injuries suffered by longtime kicker Graham Gano, has not missed a beat.
He’s converted on 10-of-11 kicks this season, including 10-straight after he missed his first career attempt in the Week 1 opener vs. the Rams.
His accuracy and power have him sitting at first in the NFL in total points scored.
