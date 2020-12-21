Panthers not extending contract for general manager Marty Hurney

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media in Charlotte, N.C. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD/WJZY) – Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he has informed the team’s general manager, Marty Hurney, that he will not continue as the team’s general manager.

It comes after the team suffered its 10th loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Hurney has served as the Panthers general manager over two periods with the team, first between 2002 and 2012, and then between 2017 and 2020.

“I notified Marty that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2020 season,” Tepper said. “This was a difficult decision. Marty has been a valuable member of our franchise and there is no way to convey my level of respect for him. We sincerely appreciate his hard work over 19 seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

According to a press release Monday, the Panthers made four playoff appearances Under Hurney, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship, resulting in a trip to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Tepper said that he hopes a new hire will blend more of a data-driven process into the football operation.

“I want to thank Dave and Nicole for the opportunity to be a part of this organization over the last three seasons,” Hurney said. “I have a great relationship with Matt and everybody in the building. I believe this team is well-positioned for the future and wish Matt, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

The search for a new GM begins immediately. Tepper said head coach Matt Rhule would participate in the search.

The Panthers have gone 4-10 in Rhule’s first season as head coach so far. They are set to play the Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon.