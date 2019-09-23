Panthers QB Newton to miss 2nd straight game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his second game in a row Sunday at Houston, according to an announcement from the team.

The same foot injury that kept him out of a Week 3 win, 38-20, in Arizona will keep him sidelined in Week 4.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

Allen was 19-for-26 with 261 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals. It was his second win in as many starts.

He quarterbacked the Panthers to a 33-14 win in New Orleans at the end of the 2018 campaign.