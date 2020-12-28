Panthers reduce stadium capacity to 1,500 ahead of final home game against New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers say they are adjusting stadium capacity to just 1,500 fans for the team’s final home game against the New Orleans Saints next week.

According to a news release on Monday, the team made the decision in collaboration with local government and public health officials amid the pandemic.

In-bowl attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints, and some private suites will be open.

“This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” said Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.”

PSL Owners who purchased a ticket for the game have the option of receiving a refund or applying payment to their 2021 invoice.

The team says an automatic refund of all single-game ticket purchases through Ticketmaster will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets within 30 days of this announcement.

Tickets purchased through other channels are subject to their respective policies.

That game is scheduled for January 3rd.