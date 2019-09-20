Panthers rule quarterback Cam Newton out for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers will be without star quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, according to head coach Ron Rivera.
Backup Kyle Allen is set to get the start with rookie Will Grier serving as his backup.
Leading up to the Panthers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Newton had been hampered by a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. The injury kept him out of practice for most of the week.
On Thursday, Rivera became annoyed with questions surrounding the quarterback’s game status, so much that he walked out of the press conference.
Allen will get to face off against former college teammate Kyler Murray on Sunday. The two battled it out for the starting job at Texas A&M once upon a time.
The Panthers travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. EST.
