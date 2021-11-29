Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been placed in injured reserve and is out for the remainder of the 2021 season, the team confirmed Monday.

McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

He finished the game in Miami with 35 yards on 10 carries in the first half.

According to the Panthers, an MRI revealed an injury severe enough to put McCaffrey on injured reserve for a second time this season.

The running back will miss the Panthers’ final five games of the regular season.

McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

He finishes the season playing in only seven games with 442 rushing yards, 343 receiving yards and two touchdowns.